Two held in Panchkula for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck
chandigarh news

Two held in Panchkula for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck

The overloaded pickup truck, carrying two buffaloes, two male calves and a female calf, was spotted by Panchkula police near from the Mauli Jagran at around 3 am
Panchkula police booked two men for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck. (HT Filr)
Published on May 18, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for overloading a pickup truck carrying cattle. Authorities had set up nakas after receiving a tip-off about the transfer of cattle in an overloaded truck with a Himachal registration number.

The accused, identified as Amar Chand of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sohaib of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The pickup truck, carrying two buffaloes, two male calves and a female calf , was spotted coming from the Mauli Jagran at around 3 am on Tuesday. Another buffalo, which had allegedly died because of the overcrowding in the pickup truck, was also found.

A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station. The rescued animals were later released.

