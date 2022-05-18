Two held in Panchkula for carrying cattle in overloaded pickup truck
Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for overloading a pickup truck carrying cattle. Authorities had set up nakas after receiving a tip-off about the transfer of cattle in an overloaded truck with a Himachal registration number.
The accused, identified as Amar Chand of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Sohaib of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The pickup truck, carrying two buffaloes, two male calves and a female calf , was spotted coming from the Mauli Jagran at around 3 am on Tuesday. Another buffalo, which had allegedly died because of the overcrowding in the pickup truck, was also found.
A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station. The rescued animals were later released.
-
Youth Congress presses for better cleanliness in Chandigarh, reduction of tax burden
A Chandigarh Youth Congress team gave a memorandum to mayor Sarbjit Kaur on the city's drop in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the growing tax burden on city residents.
-
Chandigarh’s evicted desert cooler pad vendors return to Sector 22
The peak summer season has lured chick and cane weavers, who prepare pads for air coolers, back to the spots in Sector 22 that they claim to have been doing business from for over three generations. Preparing the cooling pads is a fast-dying business as per the vendors here. Chandigarh Chick and Cane Market Association president Lokesh Negi was also found sitting at the usual spot in Sector 22.
-
Mohali agriculture department employees climb atop Kheti Bhawan, threaten self-immolation
Blurb: Employees, who have worked with the dept 11 years under Atma scheme, are seeking regularisation High drama was witnessed on Tuesday after six protesting contractual employees of the agriculture department went on the roof of Kheti Bhawan in Phase 6 with petrol-filled bottles and threatened that self-immolation in their demands of regularisation are not fulfilled. Till the filing of the report, the six employees were still camping atop of the Kheti Bhawan roof.
-
Police hunt 36-year-old for attacking woman with scissors in Ulhasnagar
Fugare was immediately held by her co-workers but he escaped. The woman suffered injuries on her back as he stabbed her with the scissors. Ulhasnagar Hill Line police station officials are investigating the matter and searching for the accused. Fugare was trying to patch up but she was not willing. On Monday afternoon, he entered the workshop where she was working. Her co-workers rushed to her help and held Fugare. However, he managed to escape.
-
Baramulla grenade attack: Burqa-clad terrorist targets newly opened wine shop, 1 dead
A burqa-clad terrorist walked up to a newly-opened wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, dropped a grenade inside through the porthole window, causing an explosion which killed one employee and left three others injured, police said. A police spokesman said the attacker was riding pillion on a bike that stopped near the wine shop at Dewan Bagh in Baramulla around 8.30 pm. The spokesman said senior police officers immediately reached the crime scene.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics