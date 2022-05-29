Two Hizbul militants gunned down in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Police and the Army in the afternoon launched a joint operation in Shitipora, Bijbhera, that turned into an encounter in which two local militants were killed.

“Two terrorists were killed in the operation and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered,” the IG, Kashmir said.

He said that militants were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Chakwangund, Anantnag, and Yawar Ayub Dar of Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

“The duo was involved in several terror crimes,” he said.

On Friday, four militants were killed, including the militants who killed YouTuber Amreen Bhat in Budgam district on Wednesday night.

Militant associate arrested in Baramulla

Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla along with arms and ammunition. Police said the arrested associate was a member of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

“Police along with Army (52RR) and SSB (2ndBn) established a routine checking at Authoora Bala Bridge. During checking, the joint party intercepted one person who was moving in a suspicious condition and tried to flee from the spot on noticing the naka party. However, he was tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party,” a police spokesman said, adding that the arrested associate was identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan of Shrakwara Kreeri.

“During search, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one pistol magazine and five pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. During the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested terrorist associate had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas,” the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Kreeri and investigations are on.

3 held with 7 kg narcotics, 2 IEDs in Kupwara

The security forces in a surprise check recovered 7 kg of narcotics, two IEDs and arrested three persons, including a woman, in Kupwara.

Police termed this recovery a major success against narco-terrorism that was carried out by a joint team of police and Army’s 7 Rashtriya Rifles at Sadna Top on the Kupwara-Tanghdar road last evening.

“During a routine naka checking by police and Army at NC Pass (Sadhna Pass), one LP truck bearing registration number (JK01AN-8218) driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad of Chitterkote Karnah was put to sustained checking and search. During a search of this vehicle, seven packets of heroin-like narcotics substance weighing about 7 kg and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of Imtiyaz Ahmad, Ghulam Nabi and Shams Begam, wife of Zakir Hussain, all residents of Chitterkote, Tanghdar,” the police spokesman said, adding that from the initial investigations, it has transpired that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the Valley to aid and promote terrorist activities. “A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah and investigation is on,” the spokesman said.

