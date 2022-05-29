Two Hizbul militants gunned down in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag
Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.
Police and the Army in the afternoon launched a joint operation in Shitipora, Bijbhera, that turned into an encounter in which two local militants were killed.
“Two terrorists were killed in the operation and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition recovered,” the IG, Kashmir said.
He said that militants were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Chakwangund, Anantnag, and Yawar Ayub Dar of Dogripora, Awantipora, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
“The duo was involved in several terror crimes,” he said.
On Friday, four militants were killed, including the militants who killed YouTuber Amreen Bhat in Budgam district on Wednesday night.
Militant associate arrested in Baramulla
Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate in north Kashmir’s Baramulla along with arms and ammunition. Police said the arrested associate was a member of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.
“Police along with Army (52RR) and SSB (2ndBn) established a routine checking at Authoora Bala Bridge. During checking, the joint party intercepted one person who was moving in a suspicious condition and tried to flee from the spot on noticing the naka party. However, he was tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party,” a police spokesman said, adding that the arrested associate was identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan of Shrakwara Kreeri.
“During search, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one pistol magazine and five pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. During the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested terrorist associate had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas,” the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in police station Kreeri and investigations are on.
3 held with 7 kg narcotics, 2 IEDs in Kupwara
The security forces in a surprise check recovered 7 kg of narcotics, two IEDs and arrested three persons, including a woman, in Kupwara.
Police termed this recovery a major success against narco-terrorism that was carried out by a joint team of police and Army’s 7 Rashtriya Rifles at Sadna Top on the Kupwara-Tanghdar road last evening.
“During a routine naka checking by police and Army at NC Pass (Sadhna Pass), one LP truck bearing registration number (JK01AN-8218) driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad of Chitterkote Karnah was put to sustained checking and search. During a search of this vehicle, seven packets of heroin-like narcotics substance weighing about 7 kg and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of Imtiyaz Ahmad, Ghulam Nabi and Shams Begam, wife of Zakir Hussain, all residents of Chitterkote, Tanghdar,” the police spokesman said, adding that from the initial investigations, it has transpired that the trio was transporting the narcotics and IEDs to other parts of the Valley to aid and promote terrorist activities. “A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah and investigation is on,” the spokesman said.
-
Himachal governor inaugurates National Faunal Repository of Himalaya in Solan
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday dedicated the National Faunal Repository of Himalaya- cum-Museum to the nation in Solan. He said that there was a need to make serious efforts to bring our rich tradition and heritage in front of everyone. Addressing the scientists, the governor said that there was a need to undertake such research and heritage institutions.
-
In encounter, Ghaziabad police kill two alleged criminals
Police said the two crackdowns were conducted following a tip-off when teams were carrying out late night inspections around 3am. It added that two of their personnel received gunshot wounds. “In both the incidents, the suspects hit the barricades set up by police and tried to speed away on their bikes. They opened multiple rounds of fire at the police parties," said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police.
-
Police officers’ role under the lens in Himachal constable paper leak case
With its teams sent to other states to nab kingpins in the police constable recruitment examination paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team of the police probing the case has sent questionnaires to police officials involved in the examination process. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by range IG/DIG. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts.
-
Chitkara University’s cultural exchange NSS camp comes to an end
Around 200 volunteers from nine states and Union territories participated in a national integration camp organised at Chitkara University, Punjab, between May 20 and 26. The ministry of youth affairs and sports, the NSS regional directorate, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Service Scheme, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised the camp. The inaugural ceremony had Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor professor Arvind as the chief guest. Over the week volunteers attended sessions with prominent experts in their domain.
-
Haryana farmers, traders facing existential crisis due to govt policies: Cong’s Shruti Choudhry
Haryana Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got a rousing welcome during Shruti's visit to Bhiwani from Delhi on Saturday. She was welcomed by former Congress ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda and other party workers on her way to Bhiwani. Interacting with media, Shruti alleged that farmers and small traders of Haryana are facing existential crisis due to government policies geared towards “pampering crony capitalism and permeating corruption”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics