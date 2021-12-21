Two JeM militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama along with arms and ammunition.

Police said the arrested militant associates were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.

Police spokesman said that on specific input, police along with the 55RR and 182BN CRPF apprehended terrorist associates Umer Ramzan of Brabandina and Javid Ah Mala of Khelan along with incriminating materials, including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition. Besides, they were providing shelter and other logistic support to the active terrorists operating in Awantipora and Tral areas,” the spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Litter and further investigation has been taken up.