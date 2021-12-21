Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two JeM militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama
chandigarh news

Two JeM militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two JeM militant associates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama along with arms and ammunition
The police said the arrested militant associates were affiliated with JeM militant group. They were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)
The police said the arrested militant associates were affiliated with JeM militant group. They were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. (ANI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates in Pulwama along with arms and ammunition.

Police said the arrested militant associates were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.

Police spokesman said that on specific input, police along with the 55RR and 182BN CRPF apprehended terrorist associates Umer Ramzan of Brabandina and Javid Ah Mala of Khelan along with incriminating materials, including ammunition were recovered from their possession.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition. Besides, they were providing shelter and other logistic support to the active terrorists operating in Awantipora and Tral areas,” the spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Litter and further investigation has been taken up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out