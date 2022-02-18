Two kids killed, two injured as speeding car hit them in Karnal

Two minor boys were killed and two others, including a girl, sustained injuries as a speeding car hit them near Bijna village in Karnal on Friday evening.

As per information, the deceased have been identified as Sahil (8) and Anash (7) and injured Sohil (10) and Alia (3) have been admitted at KCGMCH, Karnal.

Police said the victims are children of brick kiln labourers Vakeel and Raheesh, of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 5.15pm when the kids were playing on the roadside and the speeding car crushed them. The kids were rushed to hospital and two of them were declared brought dead. Police said driver of the car managed to flee the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

Assistant sub-inspector Goverdhan Singh said after getting information, a police team reached the spot. He said the victims belonged to two families.

An investigation has been initiated and an FIR will be registered as per complaint of the families. Demanding action against the car driver, locals blocked the road but on assurance from police, they lifted the blockade.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said police are recording statements of families of the deceased and the accused will be arrested soon as police have taken the accused’s vehicle into their possession.