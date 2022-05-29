Two killed after minibus plunges into Tawi river in Jammu

A minibus driver and conductor were killed on the spot after their rashly driven vehicle veered off the bridge and fell into the Tawi river in Jammu city late Friday, said officials.

The deceased were identified as driver Ankush Kumar, 32, and conductor Rajesh Kumar, 38, both residents of Akhnoor.

“The minibus being driven rashly crashed into the side railing of the bridge before plunging into the Tawi river around 11.30 pm on Friday. The rescue operation was immediately launched and both the victims were retrieved and shifted to government medical college and hospital where doctors declared them dead,” said a police officer.

26 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur

In another road accident, at least 26 passengers were injured after a bus on way to Doda from Jammu overturned in the Battal Ballian area in Udhampur district on Saturday.

All the injured persons were shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur from where six were referred to a government medical college and hospital in Jammu in view of their critical injuries.

“The bus (JK02BP 4355) was on its way to Doda from Jammu turned turtle at Battal Ballian wounding 26 passengers on board,” said a police officer.

The injured have been identified as Jalal ud Din, 25, Sapoora Begum, 55, Shahzad Ahmed, 4, Arshad Hussain, 34, Akhter Hussain, 50, Fatima Begum, 34, Ranjana, 42, Ghulam Hussain, 55, Muneer Ahmed, 32, Koshal Kumar, 40, Farooq Ahmed, 30, Mohd Ashfaq, 21, Mohd Irfan, 22, Muneer Ahmed, 18, Bibi Begum, 35, Mohd Shafi, 31, Rehmat Ali, 18, Shakeena, 14, Roshan Bibi, 18, Nazia, 17, Iqbal Bano, 40, Shakura, 18, Mohd Arshad, 20, Mohd Sartaj, 21, Taj Mohd, 28, and Parveen Akhter, 16.

Army rescues 10 stranded passengers on old Mughal Road

The Army late on Friday rescued 10 civilians, including a woman and a child, who were left stranded in their vehicles after a landslide blocked Old Mughal Road in the Poonch district, said officials.

“Late Friday, the Army received an SOS call from DSP, Surankote, regarding a landslide which had blocked the Old Mughal Road. Responding immediately, a rescue team of the Army accompanied by personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched for the site of the incident,” said a defence spokesperson.

“On reaching, the team found six vehicles along with passengers stranded there. Taking stock of the situation, the rescuers promptly started clearing the debris and rescued 10 civilians, including a woman and a child, who were then provided with necessary arrangements and warm meals,” he added. The locals expressed gratitude to the joint rescue team for their timely response in extricating the stranded civilians from the landslide location.