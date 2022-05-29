Two killed after minibus plunges into Tawi river in Jammu
A minibus driver and conductor were killed on the spot after their rashly driven vehicle veered off the bridge and fell into the Tawi river in Jammu city late Friday, said officials.
The deceased were identified as driver Ankush Kumar, 32, and conductor Rajesh Kumar, 38, both residents of Akhnoor.
“The minibus being driven rashly crashed into the side railing of the bridge before plunging into the Tawi river around 11.30 pm on Friday. The rescue operation was immediately launched and both the victims were retrieved and shifted to government medical college and hospital where doctors declared them dead,” said a police officer.
26 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
In another road accident, at least 26 passengers were injured after a bus on way to Doda from Jammu overturned in the Battal Ballian area in Udhampur district on Saturday.
All the injured persons were shifted to a district hospital in Udhampur from where six were referred to a government medical college and hospital in Jammu in view of their critical injuries.
“The bus (JK02BP 4355) was on its way to Doda from Jammu turned turtle at Battal Ballian wounding 26 passengers on board,” said a police officer.
The injured have been identified as Jalal ud Din, 25, Sapoora Begum, 55, Shahzad Ahmed, 4, Arshad Hussain, 34, Akhter Hussain, 50, Fatima Begum, 34, Ranjana, 42, Ghulam Hussain, 55, Muneer Ahmed, 32, Koshal Kumar, 40, Farooq Ahmed, 30, Mohd Ashfaq, 21, Mohd Irfan, 22, Muneer Ahmed, 18, Bibi Begum, 35, Mohd Shafi, 31, Rehmat Ali, 18, Shakeena, 14, Roshan Bibi, 18, Nazia, 17, Iqbal Bano, 40, Shakura, 18, Mohd Arshad, 20, Mohd Sartaj, 21, Taj Mohd, 28, and Parveen Akhter, 16.
Army rescues 10 stranded passengers on old Mughal Road
The Army late on Friday rescued 10 civilians, including a woman and a child, who were left stranded in their vehicles after a landslide blocked Old Mughal Road in the Poonch district, said officials.
“Late Friday, the Army received an SOS call from DSP, Surankote, regarding a landslide which had blocked the Old Mughal Road. Responding immediately, a rescue team of the Army accompanied by personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched for the site of the incident,” said a defence spokesperson.
“On reaching, the team found six vehicles along with passengers stranded there. Taking stock of the situation, the rescuers promptly started clearing the debris and rescued 10 civilians, including a woman and a child, who were then provided with necessary arrangements and warm meals,” he added. The locals expressed gratitude to the joint rescue team for their timely response in extricating the stranded civilians from the landslide location.
Vaishno Devi online chopper booking scam: Chargesheet filed against 7 from Bihar, Rajasthan
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they produced a chargesheet against seven fraudsters, who were involved in issuing fake online helicopter tickets to the intending pilgrims of Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. A case FIR number 05/2022, 63/2022 and 67/2022 was registered at Police Station, Katra, on the basis of complaints regarding fake online helicopter ticket booking fraud for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, said a senior police officer.
Two Hizbul militants gunned down in encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag
Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. Police and the Army in the afternoon launched a joint operation in Shitipora, Bijbhera, that turned into an encounter in which two local militants were killed. Militant associate arrested in Baramulla Police claimed to have arrested a terrorist associate in north Kashmir's Baramulla along with arms and ammunition. Police said the arrested associate was a member of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.
Himachal governor inaugurates National Faunal Repository of Himalaya in Solan
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday dedicated the National Faunal Repository of Himalaya- cum-Museum to the nation in Solan. He said that there was a need to make serious efforts to bring our rich tradition and heritage in front of everyone. Addressing the scientists, the governor said that there was a need to undertake such research and heritage institutions.
In encounter, Ghaziabad police kill two alleged criminals
Police said the two crackdowns were conducted following a tip-off when teams were carrying out late night inspections around 3am. It added that two of their personnel received gunshot wounds. “In both the incidents, the suspects hit the barricades set up by police and tried to speed away on their bikes. They opened multiple rounds of fire at the police parties," said Muniraj G, senior superintendent of police.
Police officers’ role under the lens in Himachal constable paper leak case
With its teams sent to other states to nab kingpins in the police constable recruitment examination paper leak case, the Special Investigation Team of the police probing the case has sent questionnaires to police officials involved in the examination process. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by range IG/DIG. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared for the exam at 81 centres set up across 11 districts.
