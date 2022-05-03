Two killed, one injured in Dadri road mishap

Two persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh, of Imlota village, and Nafe Singh, of Kosli.

Investigating officer Jamer Gulia, of Jhojhu police check post, said the driver and the helper of one of the trucks were killed after another truck collided with their vehicle.

“The injured is undergoing treatment while the victims’ bodies have been handed over to their respective families after conducting an autopsy. We have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the IPC,” the investigating officer added.