Two killed, one injured in Dadri road mishap
Two persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, said police.
The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh, of Imlota village, and Nafe Singh, of Kosli.
Investigating officer Jamer Gulia, of Jhojhu police check post, said the driver and the helper of one of the trucks were killed after another truck collided with their vehicle.
“The injured is undergoing treatment while the victims’ bodies have been handed over to their respective families after conducting an autopsy. We have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the IPC,” the investigating officer added.
BKU (Charuni) reiterates demand for ₹500 bonus on wheat MSP
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Monday held protests in Kurukshetra. Farmers affiliated with BKU (Charuni) also gathered at the deputy commissioners' offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar to protest over their pending demands. District union presidents Malkit Singh and Sanju Gudiana handed over a memorandum of demands, addressed to the chief minister, to the respective district authorities.
Punjab Cabinet okays home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 cr beneficiaries
The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 crore beneficiaries. The supply of flour to the beneficiaries will start from October 1 and will be implemented in three phases. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. According to a spokesperson from the chief minister's office, the government will offer the option of home delivery of flour to the beneficiaries.
Jind villagers accuse 2 teachers of coming to work drunk, shut down school in protest
Students, accompanied by their parents and other villagers, on Monday shutdown the Government Senior Secondary School at Jind's Brahamanwas village while accusing two teachers of coming to work under the influence of alcohol. A local resident, Rahul Sharma, said two teachers have been visiting the school after consuming liquor. Julana block education officer Shiv Narayan Sharma said he has informed the Jind education officer about the incident.
Recruitment of 4,850 clerks: HC censures Haryana Staff Selection Commission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has come down heavily on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for mismanagement in exam conducted for 4,850 posts of clerks in Haryana in 2019. “This court highly deprecates the apathetic and indifferent approach adopted by the commission. The commission is censured to be careful in future,” the bench of justice Arun Monga observed, giving last chance to the commission.
Domestic power supply improves in Haryana, no relief for industries yet
As per reports, industries, especially in Panipat and Karnal, are reeling under acute shortage of power and unscheduled power outage at night for the past two weeks, leading to steep fall in production. Bhim Rana, president of Panipat Dyers' Association, said there is no power supply to the industries after 8pm for the past three weeks and production has dipped to around 50%. Agriculture implements industry in Karnal is also suffering from power outages.
