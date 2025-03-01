Menu Explore
Two labourers hack co-worker to death, injure another in Ludhiana; held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 01, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Ludhiana police say accused and victims were consuming liquor together and had a spat, which led to the incident

Two labourers were arrested for allegedly hacking a co-worker to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injuring another in Chak Kalan village of Mullanpur Dakha on Friday, police said.

The police have rounded up the two accused, identified as Ramesh Singh and Sajan. (Representational image)
They said the four labourers were consuming liquor in a tubewell room in the fields at the time of the incident and had a spat that turned violent.

On being informed, the Dakha police reached the spot and took up an investigation. The injured was rushed to a hospital, where doctors say his condition is stable. The police have rounded up the two accused, identified as Ramesh Singh and Sajan.

Police identified the victim was as Varinder Singh, 35.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by Karamjit Singh, 50, who was injured in the incident.

In his statement, Karamjit said they work in a field to cultivate potato and after finishing up with the day, all four of them went to the tubewell room to consume liquor. He said they had a spat over some issue after being intoxicated.

Karamjit alleged Ramesh Singh and Sajan assaulted Varinder Singh and him with a sharp-edged weapon. While Varinder died at the spot, he suffered severe injuries.

After he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot, the complainant said.

The villagers rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared Varinder Singh dead on arrival.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Atma Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were charged with murder.

