Two LeT militants eliminated in J&K’s Anantnag

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Zakura locality of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there during the night, a police official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out. Two militants have been killed, the official said.

IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the ultras belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow of the LeT. One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a head constable, Ali Mohammad Ganie, in Anantnag on January 29.

“Two terrorists of terror outfit LeT/TRF neutralised by Srinagar police. One of the killed terrorists Ikhlaq Hajam was involved in recent killing of head constable Ali Mohd at Hassanpora in Anantnag,” the IGP Kashmir said on Twitter.

Incriminating materials, including two pistols, were recovered from the site of the encounter, Kumar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesperson said Ikhlaq was also involved in an IED blast on Qaimoh-Yaripora road on January 18.

Narco-terror module busted in Baramulla, contraband worth ₹18 crore seized

A narco-terror module was on Saturday busted in Baramulla and two people were arrested while contraband worth ₹18 crore was seized, police said.

A police spokesperson said a police party was patrolling the area from Dachi towards Basgran during which it found two vehicles on a link road towards Dachi in a suspicious condition.

The police moved towards the vehicles and after seeing them, the drivers tried to flee, he said. However, the duo -- Mohammad Sabir Barwal, a resident of Jabda Kamalkote Tehsil in Uri and Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray from Reban Rafiabad, Sopore -- was apprehended, the spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Both the vehicles were searched and three packets of contraband apparently, heroin was recovered from one vehicle and five packets from the other. In total eight packets of contraband weighing about 9kg were recovered. The cost of the contraband in the black market is about ₹18 crores,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)