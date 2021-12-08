Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two lives snuffed out in Panchkula hit-and-runs
Two lives snuffed out in Panchkula hit-and-runs

Two men died in separate hit-and-run accidents in Panchkula, police said on Tuesday; the FIRs in both the cases have been registered at Panchkula’s Sector-7 police station
The Panchkula hit-and-run victims are Sukhwinder Singh, 45, of Zirakpur and Rajesh, 24, a resident of Pinjore. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The victims are Sukhwinder Singh, 45, of Zirakpur and Rajesh, 24, a resident of Pinjore.

Gurwinder Singh told the police that his elder brother Sukhwinder worked in a private company in Parwanoo and had left office on his bike on Monday night. “Around 10.30pm, I got a call informing that my brother’s bike was hit by a speeding truck on the Shimla-Zirakpur highway,” he said. Gurwinder said his brother was taken to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified truck driver.

In the second case, complainant Kishan Kumar from Pinjore said that on Sunday, he, along with Rajesh, was returning from a village in Panchkula. “Around 11.45pm, a speeding tanker hit our vehicle. We both suffered severe injuries and rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced Rajesh dead on arrival. The tanker driver fled from the spot,” Kishan, who is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, mentioned in his complaint.

The FIR in this case has been registered under sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC.

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
