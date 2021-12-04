Two lose battle to Covid in Himachal Pradesh, 51 test positive

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 51 people tested positive for the infection on Friday.

Kangra led the daily tally with 18 cases, followed by Shimla with 16, Solan 10, Mandi three, Hamirpur two, and Kinnaur and Una one each.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, the state’s caseload reached 2,27,405, while death toll climbed to 3,835.

Currently, 797 patients are still recuperating from the virus, while 2,22,756 have successfully beaten it.

Kangra is the worst hit among the 12 districts, contributing 51,980 cases to the state’s total. It is followed by Mandi with 31,928 cases and Shimla with 27,941 cases.