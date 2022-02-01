Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two men arrested in Ludhiana for snatching bike

Police in Ludhiana arrested two Ashok Nagar residents for allegedly snatching a bike from a factory worker; the vehicle was recovered from their possession
Police arrested two men for allegedly snatching a bike from a factory worker in Ludhiana. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly robbing a factory worker of his motorcycle a week ago, also recovered the stolen vehicle from their possession.

The accused, identified as Maru and Rohit Singh of Ashok Nagar, had allegedly beaten Raman Kumar of Hussainpura village, the victim, near Azad Nagar on January 24 before driving away on his motorcycle.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmel Singh, the investigating officer, said the police made the arrests near Azad Nagar following a tip-off.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Haibowal police station.

