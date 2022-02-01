Two men arrested in Ludhiana for snatching bike

Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly robbing a factory worker of his motorcycle a week ago, also recovered the stolen vehicle from their possession.

The accused, identified as Maru and Rohit Singh of Ashok Nagar, had allegedly beaten Raman Kumar of Hussainpura village, the victim, near Azad Nagar on January 24 before driving away on his motorcycle.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmel Singh, the investigating officer, said the police made the arrests near Azad Nagar following a tip-off.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Haibowal police station.