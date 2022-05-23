Two men shot dead in Hisar, gang rivalry suspected

Two men were shot dead near Hisar’s Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said. The victims, Amit Kumar and Sandeep, both aged 25 and residents of Rohtak’s Nindana village, were travelling in a car when they were intercepted. Hansi SP Nitika Gahlaut said, “One of the victims died in the car and another lost his life while trying to flee. This seems to be a case of gang rivalry. The accused managed to escape, but left behind 13 live cartridges. We have registered a case against unidentified assailants. An investigation has been launched.”

Couple on bike mowed down in Yamunanagar

A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Kulpur village on Shahabad-Jagadhri road in Yamunanagar on Sunday. The victims are Om Prakash and Babli Devi. The truck driver is Gagandeep from Kurukshetra, who has been nabbed. The bike also caught fire after the accident. A case was registered at Chappar police station.

2 inmates hurt in Kurukshetra jail clash

Two inmates of Kurukshetra district jail have sustained injuries in a clash, police said on Sunday. Krishan Kumar and Sadar Khan had entered into a scuffle with each other on Saturday night, said deputy jail superintendent Ashwani Kumar. They were rushed to a local hospital from where Krishan was referred to the Karnal medical college for advanced treatment of his critical injuries. A case has been registered against both the accused and a probe in on.

All political parties have exploited the state: Birender

Former Union steel minister and BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh on Sunday announced that he will hold meetings across Haryana and make his political decision by holding a rally on March 23 next year. Addressing a gathering in Jind, Birender said he will interact with youths, academicians and other sections of the society. “All political parties have exploited the state. I will play the role of mentor and bring youths into politics. I will hold a rally on March 23 next year either in Rohtak or Hisar to announced my decision,” he added. The BJP leader has been raising a banner of revolt against his party after his son and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh was not accommodated in the Union cabinet.

