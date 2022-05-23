Two men shot dead in Hisar, gang rivalry suspected
Two men were shot dead near Hisar’s Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said. The victims, Amit Kumar and Sandeep, both aged 25 and residents of Rohtak’s Nindana village, were travelling in a car when they were intercepted. Hansi SP Nitika Gahlaut said, “One of the victims died in the car and another lost his life while trying to flee. This seems to be a case of gang rivalry. The accused managed to escape, but left behind 13 live cartridges. We have registered a case against unidentified assailants. An investigation has been launched.”
Couple on bike mowed down in Yamunanagar
A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Kulpur village on Shahabad-Jagadhri road in Yamunanagar on Sunday. The victims are Om Prakash and Babli Devi. The truck driver is Gagandeep from Kurukshetra, who has been nabbed. The bike also caught fire after the accident. A case was registered at Chappar police station.
2 inmates hurt in Kurukshetra jail clash
Two inmates of Kurukshetra district jail have sustained injuries in a clash, police said on Sunday. Krishan Kumar and Sadar Khan had entered into a scuffle with each other on Saturday night, said deputy jail superintendent Ashwani Kumar. They were rushed to a local hospital from where Krishan was referred to the Karnal medical college for advanced treatment of his critical injuries. A case has been registered against both the accused and a probe in on.
All political parties have exploited the state: Birender
Former Union steel minister and BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh on Sunday announced that he will hold meetings across Haryana and make his political decision by holding a rally on March 23 next year. Addressing a gathering in Jind, Birender said he will interact with youths, academicians and other sections of the society. “All political parties have exploited the state. I will play the role of mentor and bring youths into politics. I will hold a rally on March 23 next year either in Rohtak or Hisar to announced my decision,” he added. The BJP leader has been raising a banner of revolt against his party after his son and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh was not accommodated in the Union cabinet.
Bihar: At least 10 trains cancelled, 30 diverted after railway agitation
At least 10 trains were cancelled and 30 diverted or short terminated as rail traffic got disrupted on the Mokamah-Kiul section of the East Central Railway zone due to an agitation at the Barhaiya railway station, officials said. According to the ECR headquarters at Hajipur, the trains which have been cancelled include four express ones, connecting the state with Kolkata, Sealdah and Jasidih.
Farooq Abdullah demands ₹20 lakh compensation for families of tunnel accident victims
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought ₹20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway. In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families. The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victim families in dire straits, he said. He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.
J&K tunnel collapse: 2 local labourers laid to rest, bodies of 8 others sent to hometowns
Two local labourers, who were among the 10 killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel here, were laid to rest in their native Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, while the mortal remains of eight others were dispatched to their hometowns outside the union territory, officials said on Sunday.
Employees protest re-advertising of posts in Srinagar, demand regularisation
Youngsters recruited under the Rehbar-e-Khel (physical education) and Rehbar-E-Janglat (forest department ) schemes of the PDP-BJP government in 2017 held a protest in Srinagar on Sunday, demanding revocation of Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to re-advertise the posts they were engaged in. The government had on Friday re-advertised the posts through the Service Selection Board. Converging at the Press Enclave at the city centre in Lal Chowk, the protesters demanded revocation of the order.
