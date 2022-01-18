Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two militant associates held in south Kashmir’s Awantipora
chandigarh news

Two militant associates held in south Kashmir’s Awantipora

Police on Monday arrested two militant associates in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area and also produced a charge sheet against a militant associate under the UAPA in Kulgam district
The police said the two militant associates were arrested in south Kashmir’s Awantipora along with explosives. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The police on Monday arrested two militant associates in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area and also produced a charge sheet against a militant associate under the UAPA in Kulgam district.

The police said the two associates were arrested in Awantipora, Pulwama, along with explosives. “Based on specific input, the police along with the 42 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF arrested two militant associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM. They were identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone of Naristan Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Malik, alias Abu Dujana, of Noor Pora, Awantipora. Incriminating materials, including explosives, have been recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that they were providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists in the Tral and Awantiprora areas in Pulwama district.

“The arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan-based self-styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks. A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at the Tral Police Station and further investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the police in Kulgam produced a charge sheet against another militant associate identified as Suhail Ahmad.

“The case pertains to the terror incident dated September 26, 2020, when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel near the Behibagh Police Station. Although, alert police personnel had effectively retaliated, the terrorists had managed to flee from the spot with the help of the said terror associate and under the cover of darkness. Subsequently, he was arrested by the investigating team and also recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition from his possession,” the spokesman said, adding that based on the evidences, including digital collected during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the two terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT Amir Ahmad Mir and Amir Manzoor Ganie (both neutralised) along with the said associate were involved in the attack.

RELATED STORIES

“On Monday, a charge sheet of the case was produced before the NIA court, Anantnag, for judicial determination,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP