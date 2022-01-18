Two militant associates held in south Kashmir’s Awantipora

The police on Monday arrested two militant associates in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area and also produced a charge sheet against a militant associate under the UAPA in Kulgam district.

The police said the two associates were arrested in Awantipora, Pulwama, along with explosives. “Based on specific input, the police along with the 42 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF arrested two militant associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM. They were identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone of Naristan Tral and Shakeel Ahmad Malik, alias Abu Dujana, of Noor Pora, Awantipora. Incriminating materials, including explosives, have been recovered from their possession,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman said that preliminary investigation revealed that they were providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists in the Tral and Awantiprora areas in Pulwama district.

“The arrested associates were in touch with Pakistan-based self-styled terror commanders on different social media platforms and were planning to join terrorist ranks. A case under relevant Sections of law has been registered at the Tral Police Station and further investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the police in Kulgam produced a charge sheet against another militant associate identified as Suhail Ahmad.

“The case pertains to the terror incident dated September 26, 2020, when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police personnel near the Behibagh Police Station. Although, alert police personnel had effectively retaliated, the terrorists had managed to flee from the spot with the help of the said terror associate and under the cover of darkness. Subsequently, he was arrested by the investigating team and also recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition from his possession,” the spokesman said, adding that based on the evidences, including digital collected during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the two terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT Amir Ahmad Mir and Amir Manzoor Ganie (both neutralised) along with the said associate were involved in the attack.

“On Monday, a charge sheet of the case was produced before the NIA court, Anantnag, for judicial determination,” he said.