Two months on, colleges reopen in Kashmir

Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir reopened for offline classes on Tuesday after remaining closed for two months due to winter vacation and due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic peaked in the first week of January, authorities had urged colleges to opt for online classes. In Kashmir, students had winter vacation from December 27 to February 14, Jammu colleges had vacation up to January 5. On February 13, the government had said that all higher educational institutes and summer zone schools from Class 9 onwards can now open for offline classes and lower classes could open after a week.

Many degree colleges in the Valley were buzzing with activity as students showed up on campus for their classes. “I am so happy to be attending college after a long time. We have been stuck at home due to the winter as well as the third wave of Covid. Online classes were going on but face-to-face teaching is a luxury now. It is a relief to meet our teachers and friends again,” said Taiba Javaid, a student of Women’s College in Srinagar.

A student of Amar Singh College said they had received a message from the college to attend classes and also bring their vaccination certificates. “We have been asked to follow SOPs and maintain social distance,” he said.

Only students with masks and vaccination certificates were allowed to enter. Some colleges will also start a vaccination drive for students who are yet to receive their second doses.

“We have advised students to keep vaccination certificates handy. We will make arrangements so that students can get their second dose at college,” said Amar Singh College principal Bashir Ahmad Rather.

J&K sees 314 fresh infections, but no Covid deaths for 2nd consecutive day

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no Covid-induced deaths for the second day on Tuesday. It, however, logged 314 fresh infections.

The UT saw 146 deaths and 94,135 cases in January. However, the daily cases have considerably decreased in February, with J&K seeing less than 500 cases a day since February 12. Active cases in the UT stand at 4,280

Officials said 64,750 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 0.48%.

Of the total infections in J&K, Kashmir valley saw 126 infections, while 188 cases were reported in the Jammu division. In Kashmir valley, Srinagar saw 63 new cases, followed by 22 in Budgam and 13 in Kupwara. Jammu district reported 67 cases, followed by 52 in Doda and 20 in Kathua.

Health officials said that of 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just 136 are occupied in J&K. The recovery rate stands at 98%. Since the onset of the pandemic, J&K has seen 4,51,330 cases, while the death toll has reached 4,745.