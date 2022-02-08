Two more arrested in Karnal passport scam

The Crime Investigation Agency of the Karnal police has arrested two more persons for their involvement in the Karnal Passport Scam, taking the number of arrests to 21.

The arrested accused are Shyam Walia of Shimla, an agent, and, Malkeet Singh of Punjab, who got a passport with the help of a fake residential proof.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the police had busted the passport scam last week and arrested 16 people, including two police officials, a clerk at the Delhi passport office and an employee of the Karnal post office.

Initial reports suggest that around 21 people had got their passports prepared on fake documents and two of them had criminal records.The two police officials who conducted physical verification of these applicants have already been arrested.

Police have registered seven FIRs, and the investigation has been handed over to the crime investigation agency (CIA).

“The criminal records of all 21 passport holders, most of whom are from Punjab, are being looked into and 15 of them have already been identified, officials said.