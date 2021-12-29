Two more Congress MLAs from Punjab join BJP ahead of assembly polls

In a jolt to the Punjab Congress, two of its sitting MLAs — Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur — joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This is the second setback for the state’s ruling Congress in the last one week as three of its MLAs joined the saffron party recently. Last week, former minister and four-time party MLA Rana Gurmeet Sodhi had joined the saffron fold.

Fateh Jung, a first-time MLA, is younger brother of Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa. Laddi too is a first-time legislator. Both Fateh Jung and Laddi joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s Punjab election in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Three more MLAs from Punjab are likely to join the BJP in the coming days as the party high command has cleared their names, it is learnt.

Interestingly, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had strongly backed the candidature of Fateh Jung and Laddi at rallies early this month. Fateh was upset after his brother Partap Bajwa announced to contest the assembly polls from Qadian that the former represents.

Also, former Akali MLA Gurtej Singh Gudhiyana, ex-Sangrur MP Rajdev Khalsa, United Christian Front Punjab president Kamal Bakshi and Nihal Singh Wala civic body member Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal also joined the party.

Ex-cricketer Dinesh Mongia inducted in saffron fold

Former Team India cricketer Dinesh Mongia, 44, who has family roots in Hoshiarpur district, also joined the BJP. Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Mongia played 59 one-day international (ODI) matches for India and had represented Punjab in the domestic cricket.

“I wanted to come into active politics and serve the people of Punjab. To me, the BJP appeared to be the best option because of the leadership abilities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mongia told HT over phone.

