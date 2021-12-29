Two new Omicron cases detected in Haryana

Two fresh cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were among total 126 positive cases of Covid detected in Haryana on Tuesday, according to the state health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded one fatality in Kurukshetra, increasing the toll to 1,0063.

The number of Omicron cases in state has risen to 14 eves as active Omicron cases are seven and as many patients infected by this new variant have recovered. The active cases of Covid-19 jumped to 627 on Tuesday from 140 on November 30 when the state had recorded 17 Covid cases.

As per the bulletin, 126 new cases were detected of the 38,192 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

The highest of 76 Covid positive cases were recorded in Gurugram, followed by 22 in Faridabad, 12 in Ambala, six in Panchkula, four in Karnal, two in Panipat and one each in Hisar, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

As many as 3.44 lakh doses (2.38 lakh people with the second dose) of Covid vaccination were administered across state on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative coverage of Covid vaccination to 3.34 crore.

Caution against Omicron

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to be vigilant about the new Omicron variant. He said every person coming from abroad should be kept under watch and if necessary, they should be home-isolated.

The chief minister directed the DCs that from January 1, the only people who have received both the dose of Covid vaccination should be allowed to move in public places.