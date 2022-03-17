Two Panchkula MC workers accused of misappropriating Covid cremation incentives move court

Two sanitation workers, who have been accused in a report of the Panchkula municipal corporation’s joint commissioner of “wrongfully” receiving incentives meant for those who cremated bodies of Covid victims, have moved court. The report had also sought an FIR against them.

One of them is chief sanitary inspector Madan Lal. “I had run from one mortuary to another collecting bodies of those who died of Covid. When people were sitting in their homes, we were on the ground collecting and cremating bodies. And now, we have to move court to give proof,” he said.

He added that he was never called for any inquiry but was informed via notice that he is a “culprit and was asked to refund incentive”.

“How can I be a culprit? I was transferred to Ambala during the second wave. I didn’t sign any file and neither sought money. The officers, looking at my work during the first wave, deposited the amount in my account,” he said. Lal said that he has cremated bodies between March and September 2020 and has videos and photos to prove it.

Ajay Sood, who got ₹6 lakh incentive, has got a stay order from the court. “I led teams and we worked 24x7 and performed last rites when people were not ready to touch the body of their family members. Now, when it comes to getting incentives, they are ordering FIR against us,” said Sood.

A retired captain from Indian Army, who is currently working as superintendent with MC, Rajbir Singh, was given the responsibility to make teams and to ensure cremations or burial of Covid victims without any hassle to families.

Singh, who himself was part of the team which cremated the first body a Covid patient in March 2020, said: “I remember how there was fear and panic among everyone. For the cremation of the first two bodies, I gave an incentive of ₹500 each to my team. Later, the Haryana government announced incentives.”

He said: “They didn’t take an off for almost a year and walked among corpses without fear. They cremated hundreds of those who died of Covid-19, whether they were from Panchkula or other districts. Today, they are being questioned. This is shameful.” The officer refused to take an incentive of over ₹1 lakh, as he wanted the money to go to his subordinates.

After an investigation, the then joint commissioner Vinesh Kumar stated that there was a mismatch between the data of the health department and that of the crematoriums on Covid deaths.

“They (MC workers) did not have any record of their own, but produced the files from cremation grounds. They sought money for over 950 Covid cremations; however, as per health department, 377 Panchkula residents had died of Covid-19. We will go by the health department’s data and not of crematoriums, where Covid-19 was written as the cause of death against every cremation,” stated Kumar in his report. Rajbir Singh, MC superintendent, said that hundreds of Covid-19 victims from nearby districts were also cremated here.”

Kumar further said: “They violated the Haryana government’s order by adding 10 more persons in one team, whereas there should have been just five persons.”

He mentioned the names of six people who “seem to be culprit” and two of them are Ajay Sood and Madan Lal, who have received the money in their account. While Sood received ₹6.30 lakh, Lal got ₹3.22 Lakhs. FIR was sought and the duo moved to local court in early March and February. The case is now listed in July.

