Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Punjab farmers returning from Tikri dies in Hisar road mishap
chandigarh news

Two Punjab farmers returning from Tikri dies in Hisar road mishap

Two persons were killed and one received injuries after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck near Hisar’s Dhandoor village on Saturday evening, police said
Police have booked the unknown driver of the truck for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (iStock)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Two persons were killed and one received injuries after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck near Hisar’s Dhandoor village on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 40, and Ajaypreet Singh, 32, of Assa Buttar village in Punjab’s Muktsar. While Raghbir Singh, of their village, got injured and is undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital.

The incident took place when the farmers were returning from the protest site at Tikri border after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha suspended their agitation.

Hisar police inspector Kaptan said five farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the incident took place.

“Two farmers were killed while another one was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were riding was hit from behind by a truck,” he added.

Police have booked the unknown driver of the truck for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP