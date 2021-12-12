Two Punjab farmers returning from Tikri dies in Hisar road mishap

Two persons were killed and one received injuries after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck near Hisar’s Dhandoor village on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 40, and Ajaypreet Singh, 32, of Assa Buttar village in Punjab’s Muktsar. While Raghbir Singh, of their village, got injured and is undergoing treatment at a Hisar hospital.

The incident took place when the farmers were returning from the protest site at Tikri border after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha suspended their agitation.

Hisar police inspector Kaptan said five farmers were on the tractor-trailer when the incident took place.

“Two farmers were killed while another one was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were riding was hit from behind by a truck,” he added.

Police have booked the unknown driver of the truck for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.