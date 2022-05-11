Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two sadhus found dead in Patiala temple
Two sadhus found dead in Patiala temple

The temple staff were in process to bury bodies inside the temple; but someone alerted the police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team
Priests of the temple said they both died of heart attack, says DSP Mohit Aggarwal. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Two sadhus, who had been serving in Hanuman Temple near Jail Road in Patiala for the past at least 15 years, were found dead, police said on Wednesday.

The temple staff were in process to bury bodies inside the temple, but someone alerted the police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team. The forensic team has taken samples from the spot and launched an investigation.

DSP Mohit Aggarwal said, “We got information that two persons were killed. When we reached the spot, soil was dug and people were ready to bury the bodies. When we questioned the other priests in the temple, they said both died of heart attack and didn’t raise any question over the death. Still, we have taken bodies for autopsy.”

He said, “So far, we can’t say whether the death was natural or an accident. It’s subject to the investigation.”

