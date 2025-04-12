Two shot at in Bhiwani, cops suspect old rivalry

Two men sustained bullet injuries after a group of assailants opened fire at them in Bhiwani on Friday, said police. Two men sustained bullet injuries after a group of assailants opened fire at them in Bhiwani on Friday, said police. (Representational image)

The injured have been identified as Vinod Kumar, a history-sheeter and president of Bhiwani truck union, and his aide Prashant.

In his complaint to the police, Mohan, cousin of injured Vinod, said that his brother and his aide Prashant were going on a bike to attend a function organised by property dealers in the city and a group of attackers intercepted them.

“A group of 15-20 assailants stopped their bike and pelted them with stones before opening fire at the duo. The attackers were carrying pistols, swords and sharp-edged weapons. They are facing several cases of theft, attempt to murder and other offences,” he added.

Bhiwani deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Aryan Choudhary said that the incident took place as an outcome of old rivalry between two groups. He said that the injured persons have been rushed to civil hospital, Bhiwani, where they are undergoing treatment.

“Five teams have been formed to arrest the attackers. The injured persons’ family accused Pradeep, Birpal, Raja, Sahil alias Kala, Gaurav alias Gora, Sandy and others for the incident. The police officials are in the process of registering a case of attempt to murder, Arms Act and other relevant sections,” the DSP added.