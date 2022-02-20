Two soldiers, LeT militant killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Two soldiers and a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant were killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district during a gunfight.

The soldiers belonging to the Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles have been identified as Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit Tanaji.

Defence spokesman Emron Masuavi confirmed that soldiers received fatal injuries during the encounter. “They (soldiers) got fatal gunshots at 9:30 am at Zainapura, Shopian.”

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar in a statement said that based on a specific input, a joint operation was launched at Chermarg, Shopian, by the Army and the police on the intervening night of February 18 and 19. “A cluster of houses were taken into cordon and the process of evacuating the civilians started. During the process, when search party reached one of the houses belonging to Gowhar Ahmd Bhat, the house owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the terrorist in his house. While he was being questioned, a terrorist sheltered in the house opened fire on the search party causing grievous injuries to two of the soldiers. In the retaliatory action, one terrorist of the LeT outfit namely Abdul Qayoom Dar of Laroo, Kakpora, Pulwama, was neutralised and arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle and a pistol, were recovered.”

He said a case has been registered and the house owner has been arrested under terror laws. “The killed terrorist has a history of terror associate. In April 2020, an encounter took place in his house. He was arrested and booked under the PSA. He was released in August 2021 but kept silently working for terrorists. The SSP, Pulwama, officially intimated some days earlier that he had left the house and joined as an active terrorist of the LeT outfit. Consequently, he has been categorised as C category terrorist,” the IG, Kashmir, said.

So far this year, three police personnel and three soldiers were killed in various militant attacks in Kashmir.

Last week, a policeman was killed and four others were injured during a grenade attack by militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora town.

On February 7, a local LeT militant was killed at Nambal Awantipora in Pulwama district. Two local LeT militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Zakura on the city outskirts on February 5.

This year 25 militants, including eight Pakistani militants, were killed in 14 encounters, most of the encounters took place in south Kashmir.