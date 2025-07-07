Two stabbing incidents in Chandigarh: Youth killed in Indira Colony, another critical

Two brutal stabbing incidents were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday night, leaving one 19-year-old youth dead and another of the same age critically injured. In the first incident, Sanjeev, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, was stabbed to death around 10.30 pm in Indira Colony, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)

In the first incident, Sanjeev, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Panchkula, was stabbed to death around 10.30 pm in Indira Colony.

According to police, Sanjeev had come to the area to meet a friend, when he was surrounded by three to four individuals. The group launched a murderous attack, stabbing him multiple times in the chest and abdomen. The assailants fled, leaving him grievously injured on the roadside.

Bystanders informed the Police Control Room (PCR) and Sanjeev was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A preliminary postmortem report revealed that the stabbing had punctured vital organs, leading to his death, said police.

Acting swiftly, police apprehended two juveniles in connection with the murder.

“An FIR has been lodged and the two juveniles have been booked for murder. They will be sent to a juvenile home,” confirmed DSP Vijay Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO, North-East).

Police sources revealed that the accused allegedly attacked Sanjeev over allegations of stalking their sister, who resides in Indira Colony. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the involvement of others.

In a separate incident that occurred an hour earlier in Sector 40-C, another 19-year-old was critically injured in a targeted stabbing allegedly carried out by a group of six juveniles. Police said the attackers arrived on three to four bikes around 9.30 pm, none wearing helmets, and fled immediately after the assault.

The victim’s family initially took him to a private hospital in Mohali, but later shifted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he remains in critical condition.

Inspector Chiranji Lal, station house officer (SHO) of the Sector-39 police station, said the attack appeared to be premeditated and linked to personal enmity.