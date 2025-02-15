Two students found dead at Ashoka University at Rai in Haryana’s Sonepat

Two students of Ashoka University at Rai in Sonepat district were found dead under mysterious circumstances late on Friday night, police said on Saturday morning. Two students of Ashoka University at Rai in Sonepat district were found dead under mysterious circumstances within hours on Friday night. (Representational photo)

While a 20-year-old student from Telangana died after falling from the 10th floor of the university hostel under mysterious circumstances, the body of a 19-year-old student, who belonged to Bengaluru, was found near the university gate, the police said, adding that investigation was on to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

The student from Telangana was a first-year undergraduate student, the police said, adding that they were recording the statement of his family members.

At 2.30am on Saturday, the police said, the body of Vignesh Guda Sah, 19, a second-year undergraduate student, was found near the university gate.

The university authorities informed the police and the families of the students. The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.