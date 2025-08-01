Two teens killed after SUV rams into tree in Hoshiarpur

Two Class 12 students were killed after their SUV rammed into a tree and hit a wall before overturning on the Mahilpur-Kot Fatuhi road on Thursday night in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Friday. Both victims, including a sarpanch’s 17-year-old son, were students of Class 12. (iStock)

The accident occurred near Paldi village and the deceased were identified as Harshvir Singh Mann, 17, the son of Dhada Khurd sarpanch Hardip Singh, and Harsimran Singh, 18, who was driving the Mahindra Thar.

The police said the accident occurred when the two were returning to Dhada Khurd and the driver swerved to avoid hitting a stray animal, causing the vehicle to crash into the tree.

They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital before Harshvir was referred to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur, where he was declared brought dead, while Harsimran was sent to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) in Ludhiana. He succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

A case was registered and investigation is underway.