Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two teens killed after SUV rams into tree in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 07:31 pm IST

The accident occurred near Paldi village and the deceased were identified as Harshvir Singh Mann, 17, the son of Dhada Khurd sarpanch Hardip Singh, and Harsimran Singh, 18, who was driving the Mahindra Thar.

Two Class 12 students were killed after their SUV rammed into a tree and hit a wall before overturning on the Mahilpur-Kot Fatuhi road on Thursday night in Hoshiarpur district, police said on Friday.

Both victims, including a sarpanch’s 17-year-old son, were students of Class 12. (iStock)
Both victims, including a sarpanch’s 17-year-old son, were students of Class 12. (iStock)

The accident occurred near Paldi village and the deceased were identified as Harshvir Singh Mann, 17, the son of Dhada Khurd sarpanch Hardip Singh, and Harsimran Singh, 18, who was driving the Mahindra Thar.

The police said the accident occurred when the two were returning to Dhada Khurd and the driver swerved to avoid hitting a stray animal, causing the vehicle to crash into the tree.

They were initially admitted to a nearby hospital before Harshvir was referred to the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur, where he was declared brought dead, while Harsimran was sent to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) in Ludhiana. He succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

A case was registered and investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two teens killed after SUV rams into tree in Hoshiarpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On