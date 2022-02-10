Two terror modules busted in J&K’s Anantnag

J&K Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted two terror modules in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and arrested 11 people, including three hybrid militants.

The police said those arrested were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and planning to carry out attacks on police and other forces at multiple locations.

A police spokesperson said that on credible inputs, multiple checkpoints were set up in South Kashmir. “During checking at Sakhras, a biker with two pillion riders was intercepted from whom two pistols (Chinese) along with a magazine and ammunition were recovered,” he added.

They have been identified as Abbas Ah Khan of Liver, Zahoor Ahmad Gowgujri of Vidday and Hidayatullah Kutay of Pahalgam. “The trio said that they are associates of JeM and are in direct contact with Pak-based handlers and at their behest, were going to attack security forces and police in Srigufwara area and then formally join terror outfit KFF (an offshoot of JeM),” the spokesperson said, adding that two more persons – Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri and Musharaf Amin Shah – have been arrested. “Incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession,” he added.

Another terror module was busted in Bijbehara and six terror associates of KFF (an offshoot of JeM) were arrested.

Those arrested are Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Muntazir Rashid Mir, Mohammad Arif Khan, Adil Ahmad Tarray, Zahid Ahmad Najar, and a juvenile.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of law in Bijbehara police station,” the spokesperson said.