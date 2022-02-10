Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two terror modules busted in J&K’s Anantnag
chandigarh news

Two terror modules busted in J&K’s Anantnag

J&K Police said those arrested from Anantnag were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and planning to carry out attacks on police and other forces at multiple locations
J&K Police said another terror module was busted in Bijbehara and six terror associates of KFF (an offshoot of JeM) were arrested. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 04:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

J&K Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted two terror modules in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and arrested 11 people, including three hybrid militants.

The police said those arrested were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and planning to carry out attacks on police and other forces at multiple locations.

A police spokesperson said that on credible inputs, multiple checkpoints were set up in South Kashmir. “During checking at Sakhras, a biker with two pillion riders was intercepted from whom two pistols (Chinese) along with a magazine and ammunition were recovered,” he added.

They have been identified as Abbas Ah Khan of Liver, Zahoor Ahmad Gowgujri of Vidday and Hidayatullah Kutay of Pahalgam. “The trio said that they are associates of JeM and are in direct contact with Pak-based handlers and at their behest, were going to attack security forces and police in Srigufwara area and then formally join terror outfit KFF (an offshoot of JeM),” the spokesperson said, adding that two more persons – Shakir Ahmad Gowgojri and Musharaf Amin Shah – have been arrested. “Incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Another terror module was busted in Bijbehara and six terror associates of KFF (an offshoot of JeM) were arrested.

Those arrested are Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Muntazir Rashid Mir, Mohammad Arif Khan, Adil Ahmad Tarray, Zahid Ahmad Najar, and a juvenile.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of law in Bijbehara police station,” the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP