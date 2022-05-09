Two terrorists arrested in Kashmir’s Bandipora
Two ‘hybrid’ terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.
On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said. He said while conducting searches of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in a car who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the naka party.
On being challenged, the suspicious persons tried to break the checkpoint and were tactfully apprehended, the official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.
During search of the both individuals and the vehicle, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 live rounds, a pistol, a pistol magazine with four live rounds and four pistol fired cases were recovered, the official said.
The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized, he added. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the official said. Police say ‘hybrid’ terrorists are sympathetic to the militant cause and are radicalised enough to carry out targeted attacks as tasked by their handlers and then slip back into normal work, waiting for the next assignment.
-
Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson booked for abusing, misbehaving with nurse
Haryana-cadre IPS officer Hemant Kalson has been booked for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The officer was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time, the nurse said. She further alleged that Kalson also tried to attack her when she was trying to pacify him. The accused also allegedly threatened the nurse of sexual assault in the presence of policemen.
-
Two arrested for assaulting off-duty soldier in J&K’s Poonch
Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an army personnel who was on leave at his home in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The prime accused, Gangandeep Singh of Darrah village of Poonch and Simranjeet Singh of Pind-Chatha in Jammu, were arrested during investigation of the assault case, a police official said.
-
Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group
The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group. As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.
-
Chandigarh | Amid rising Covid infections, low hospitalisation figures come as relief
Though Covid-19 cases have shown a slight spike in the tricity and adjoining areas in Punjab and Haryana, virus-related hospitalisations continue to remain low. As on Sunday, there were two Covid patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, two at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, and one at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. No Covid patient was admitted at any of the private hospitals in Chandigarh.
-
Under BJP regime, LPG cylinders are beyond reach of common man: Pratibha Singh
Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pratibha Singh slammed the central government over the hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders on Sunday. She also hit out at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government over the police constable recruitment paper leak saying the unemployed youth of the state had been defrauded. “The Congress will fight against this injustice by taking to the streets,” she said.
