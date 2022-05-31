Two terrorists linked to cop’s killing gunned down in J&K’s Pulwama

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists linked to the killing of a police constable were gunned down in an overnight encounter with security forces Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The slain terrorists have been identified as Abid Shah and Saquib. The encounter began at Gundipora village of Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area, a police spokesperson said. “A joint operation was launched yesterday (Sunday) evening. However, during the night, the operation was suspended as they kept moving from one house to another. In the morning, two bodies belonging to local Jaish men were recovered from the encounter site,” said inspector general of police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, adding that both the men were involved in the killing of constable Reyaz Ahmad in Pulwama on May 13. Security forces recovered two AK rifles and other incriminating material from the scene of the encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar said security forces had adopted a multi-dimensional strategy to stop locals from joining terror groups.

“First, we urge parents to help us get the misguided youth back and use technical surveillance to make arrests. Motivators are booked under the Public Safety Act and shifted outside the state. Those who escape are neutralised during encounters.”

He added that newly recruited terrorists are given a chance to surrender during encounters.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday evening. “An encounter has started at Rajpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Jammu A day after security forces shot down a drone carrying explosives, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday asked residents of Kathua district to inspect vehicles before turning them on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A North Korea-made drone sent from Pakistan with a payload of seven magnetic or sticky bombs and an equal number of under barrel launcher grenades was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Talli Hariya Chak area, which is close to the International Border on Sunday.

“We request drivers and conductors of passenger vehicles to check their vehicles and buses thoroughly (before starting them),” a policeman announced from a vehicle mounted with a loudspeaker in the border town of Hiranagar area.

“These (magnetic and sticky bombs) are used to cause damage to vehicles. You are requested to thoroughly check vehicles, particularly before starting them in the morning,” the policeman said. The cops also asked the people to check fuel tanks and vehicle parts made of iron for sticky or magnetic materials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They asked the residents to report any suspicious activity in the area.

Officials say the drone that was shot down on Sunday was the third of its kind sent from Pakistan with a payload of arms and ammunition to the Jammu sector since June 2020.

Jammu A major in the army was injured in an “accidental” landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place when the officer was conducting routine patrolling along the LoC in Poonch sector, they said.

The officer was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment, the officials said.It was not immediately known what triggered the blast.

(With agency inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}