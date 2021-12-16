Two women detained for sloganeering in Srinagar: J&K Police

Police have detained two women in Srinagar for raising slogans after the killing of two militants at Rangreth on Monday. The mother-daughter duo from Wanbal were detained on Tuesday evening by the police.

Afroza Sofi and her daughter Asiya were among the women who held protest near the encounter site.

They have been shifted to the women’s police station in Rambagh. A case has been registered against them for ‘creating a law and order situation’ in the aftermath of the shootout at Rangreth.

PDP chief Menhooba lashes out at admn

Their detention has drawn criticism from People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who said the arrest of women marked a new low in Kashmir.

“Arresting women in Kashmir marks a new low for the administration that persecutes civilians only to please their masters in Delhi. The situation is getting worse and instead of reaching out to the people, GOI is pushing them to the wall,” Mufti said while sharing a local news report of the arrest of two women.

The police have not yet publicly commented on the issue.