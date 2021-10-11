Two years after opening of Kartarpur corridor, not much has changed on ground for Dera Baba Nanak

Even as it has been two years since the Kartarpur corridor was thrown open, not much seems to have changed on the ground for the historic border town of Dera Baba Nanak that connects the visa-free passage on the Indian side with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in neighbouring Pakistan.

Having faced neglect for 70 years after Independence due to its location along the International Border, the town saw a ray of hope of economic development when the corridor was inaugurated in November 2019 to commemorate the 550th Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

Two months before the opening of the corridor, the then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh held a special cabinet meeting at Dera Baba Nanak and sanctioned ₹75.23 crore for widening and strengthening of major roads leading to the town that was a trading hub before Partition.

But sadly enough, the work on the key Amritsar-Dera Baba Nanak road is still in its initial stage and is going at a snail’s pace. The road connects the town with Amritsar, the largest city in Punjab’s Majha region, the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee international airport, and the Amritsar railway junction.

Another major project announced by the then CM was construction of a heritage street at the cost of ₹3.70 crore to give a fillip to religious tourism, but work on it is yet to start.

This street is to be constructed in the town’s main market which is in a state of utter neglect.

Full of potholes, the market turned into a pond when it rained recently. Local residents and shopkeepers lament that their life turns miserable during the rainy season due to poor drainage system.

Even the Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority was constituted to ensure “holistic development” of the town, but to no avail.

The CM had directed the director general of police (DGP) to expedite the process of setting up office of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and police station building in the city.

“The projects should have been completed even as the corridor is closed from the Indian side due to the pandemic,” said Kirpal Singh, a local resident.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harpreet Singh said, “The work on the heritage street is about to start as tendering process has begun. The work on widening of the Amritsar-Dera Baba Nanak road got delayed due to the rainy season. Now it will be finished in a few months. The open-air amphitheatre and the city wall projects are also underway.”

The town is represented in the state assembly by deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was not available for comments.