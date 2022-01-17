Two years on, Ambala man held for assaulting CTU conductor

Almost two years after a CTU bus conductor was assaulted during an argument over ticket fare, police have arrested the accused passenger.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, hails from Ambala. He was arrested on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh, a conductor with the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

Singh had alleged that on February 2, 2020, Sunil had boarded the bus from Sector 22 to visit PGIMER. As the bus reached his destination, Sunil told Singh that he neither gave him a ticket nor returned his balance money. As Singh claimed that he had already handed him the ticket and balance, an argument ensued.

Singh alleged that during the altercation, Sunil hurled abuses at him and hit him with his tiffin box. He also hit him on the head and face, and tore his uniform.

He was admitted at PGIMER for his injuries and after recovering, lodged a complaint at the public window.

Following preliminary investigation and legal opinion, police registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station, and arrested Sunil.