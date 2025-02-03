Two years on, Ludhiana passport seva kendra relocation in limbo

Nearly two years after the ministry of external affairs (MEA) approved the relocation of the Ludhiana Passport Seva Kendra in February 2023, the process remains stalled, leaving thousands of applicants to contend with “inadequate” facilities. With the winter chill, visitors are bearing the brunt of the delay. Visitors say the existing facility lacks basic facilities, such as adequate seating arrangements and parking. (Manish/HT)

Despite repeated assurances, the current passport centre, which has been operational since 2011, continues to grapple with infrastructural challenges, including a space crunch, limited parking and an insufficient waiting area as it serves not only Ludhiana but also applicants from Khanna, Jagraon and Moga.

Rashpal Singh (68) and Gurjinder Kaur (57), an elderly couple from Jagraon, said, “We have travelled long hours in the cold to apply for passports so that we can visit our only son in Canada after five years. It is disheartening to witness the lack of basic facilities here. The waiting area has no heating, forcing elderly visitors like us to shiver in the cold.”

Similarly, Dilbagh Singh, an IT engineer from BRS Nagar, remarked, “It is overcrowded and suffocating. There aren’t enough chairs, forcing people, including families with children, to stand for hours. My wife and I came here with our child to apply for passports for our vacation, but the conditions here make the wait troublesome. It is surprising that a city like Ludhiana still does not have a well-equipped passport office.”

A lack of proper parking facilities has also become a concern. Navjot Singh, a businessman from Dugri, noted, “Ludhiana’s population is growing and so is the demand for passports, but the infrastructure remains unchanged. There is a dearth of basic amenities, leaving applicants to fend for themselves. I had to park my car far away on the roadside because there is inadequate parking.”

The demand for relocating the passport centre is not new. In February 2023, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora wrote to the MEA, urging it to shift the centre to a larger facility, citing lack of space and long waiting times. In response, the ministry assured that efforts were being made to identify a suitable location. But no concrete steps have been taken even after two years.

Responding to the delay, MP Sanjeev Arora said, “It has been two years since I started following up on this project, but no concrete update has been provided. The ministry is usually prompt in addressing such issues, but the prolonged inaction on this matter is concerning.”

He further mentioned that he had sent another letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar in December 2023, reiterating his concerns over issues such as dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate parking and waterlogging during the monsoon, which renders the waiting area inaccessible. “Despite multiple follow-ups, no substantial progress has been made,” he added.

In response to a query raised in Parliament on July 27, 2023, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan stated, “The existing passport seva kendra is expected to be shifted soon to a new place, which will be bigger and more public-friendly.” The ministry is yet to finalise a location.