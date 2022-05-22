Two youngsters drown in Beas

Two youngsters drowned in Beas river near Abdullapur village on Saturday. The victims were identified as Vir Singh, 21 and Shiv Singh, 19. “They had gone to take a dip in the river with their friends,” said their families. Divers were called to the spot to fish out the bodies, but remained unsuccessful till the time of filing this report. HTC

Kisan Federation holds state convention

Ludhiana The All-India Kisan Federation (AIKF) held a state-level convention at Punjabi Bhawan here on Saturday. AIKF president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a resolution highlighting the immediate demands of workers employed in agriculture as well as assorted sectors. Their demands include debt waiver, arrangement of canal water for cultivation, uninterrupted supply of electricity for tube wells and domestic consumers, implementation of the MSP recommended in the Swaminathan Report and implementation of all accepted demands of the Sanyukat Kisan Morcha. Delegates from Patiala, Mohali, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chandigarh and Ludhiana attended the convention. They also sought the return of unused land acquired by Siel Chemicals, Rajpura.