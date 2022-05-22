Two youngsters drown in Beas
Two youngsters drowned in Beas river near Abdullapur village on Saturday. The victims were identified as Vir Singh, 21 and Shiv Singh, 19. “They had gone to take a dip in the river with their friends,” said their families. Divers were called to the spot to fish out the bodies, but remained unsuccessful till the time of filing this report. HTC
Kisan Federation holds state convention
-
With 25 new cases, Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid count touches 145
The tricity recorded 25 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Chandigarh's cases dipped from 18 to 10 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali cases dropped from 11 to 6. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise with seven cases coming to fore. The day before, it had nine cases. The active case count in tricity is now 145. This includes 67 positive patients in Chandigarh, 49 in Mohali and 29 in Panchkula.
-
CGC Landran suicide: Autopsy conducted, police investigating other angles as well
The post-mortem of the 19-year-old Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, student who ended his life after hanging himself from a fan in his room on Thursday was conducted at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali on Saturday. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said, “No suicide note was found from the room, but police is looking at all angles.” A case under Excise Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Chandigarh | Tomato rates double in a week, other vegetables get cheaper
While at the beginning of April, tomatoes cost ₹30/kg and remained consistent till about May 14, the rates have now shot up to ₹50/kg. Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi, Satbir Singh added that if the heat subsides, there is hope of the produce improving and rates coming down. Meanwhile, the dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. The price of green chilli, which had remained volatile earlier, has also come down.
-
Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala
The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government's fee regulations.”
-
After 22 years, Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO finally shifted
The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday inspected three health and wellness centres (HWCs), at Sectors 11, 23 and 33 and found that some of the health care staff were either absent or were violating duties. The secretary also discovered that the HCW in-charge SMO Dr Renu Aggarwal had been working at the same centre for the last 22 years, even though she was promoted from medical officer to SMO.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics