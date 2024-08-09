 Two-day Global Jab Convention to be held in Brampton from Aug 17 - Hindustan Times
Two-day Global Jab Convention to be held in Brampton from Aug 17

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 09, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Speeches on the history of the Jat community, challenges faced by second generation youths in Canada and panel discussions between members of different age groups, backgrounds will be organised

A two-day Global Jab Convention will be organised in Brampton, Canada, with the aim to celebrate the community’s heritage on August 17 and 18.

The convention will feature multiple lectures and interactive sessions. (File)
The convention will feature multiple lectures and interactive sessions. (File)

Speeches on the history of the Jat community, challenges faced by second generation youths in Canada and panel discussions between members of different age groups, backgrounds and locations will be organised as part of the convention.

The event will also feature an interactive session, innovative idea pitches by Jat youth, natural farming campaign as well as empowerment and equality for Jat women.

The Global Jat Convention, an organisation with over 1,000 members, aims to increase community participation and promote the Jat heritage.

