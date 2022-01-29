Two-day skiing competition concludes in Solang of Manali

A two-day state-level Himachal State and Snowboard Championship concluded at Solang near Manali on Friday. More than 200 players from across the state participated in the competition. The players who have achieved top positions will participate in the national competition to be held in Uttarakhand in February.

Narrow escape for cop targeted by gunman

A police constable had a narrow escape after he was targeted by an unidentified gunman in Srinagar on Friday afternoon. Constable Muneer Ahmad, who was off duty, was outside his house at Batamaloo when an unidentified gunman attacked him. The policeman escaped unhurt. Locals at Batamaloo said that after firing on the policemen, the gunman escaped from the spot.

HP farm varsity, NFL to join hands for research

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) will enter into an agreement with National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) for research and extension activities benefitting farming community, V-C Prof HK Chaudhary said on Friday. He said that students will be attached with NFL for agro-industrial training and efforts will be made to seek assistance of NFL for marketing of red rice and other indigenous products grown in Himachal.

HP art society hails reinstitution of Lalit Kala Award

Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society has thanked Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur for reinstituting Sardar Sobha Singh Lalit Kala Samman. The award was instituted during birth centenary of Sobha Singh by the then CM Prem Kumar Dhumal-led government in 2001-2002. However, the award which carries cash prized of ₹51,000 was discontinued by the Art, Culture & Language Academy for unknown reasons.