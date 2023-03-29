Two-day Think Fest to start in Chandigarh from March 30

A two-day Think Fest, Speaking Allowed, is being organised at two locations in Chandigarh – CII Northern Region Headquarters, Sector 31 and Chandigarh Club on March 30 and 31, respectively.

(L to R) Elsewhere Foundation co-founders Sukant Deepak and Nagina Bains with author Ashish Kaul at Chandigarh Press Club (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unique endeavour will set the stage for an invigorating and insightful exchange of thoughts and ideas by country’s eminent authors, panellists and artistes.

Elsewhere Foundation co-founders Sukant Deepak and Nagina Bains and bestselling author Ashish Kaul shared details of the event in a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Tuesday.

Deepak said, “Speaking Allowed aims to be a platform that evokes and adapts, ignites minds and encourages discourse. We aim to provide a space for progressive thinkers, innovative ideas, and cerebral conversations that can go on to act as catalysts of change.”

The panel of the fest will include JCB award winner Khalid Jawed, publisher Ravi Singh, Arunava Sinha, singer Rabbi Shergill, artistes Thukral and Tagra, authors Samina Mishra, Ita Mehrotra, and Ashish Kaul, poet Inder Salim, acclaimed journalist Nirupama Dutt, and writer-filmmaker Daljit Ami, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The multi-art fest will bring together diverse minds, who will talk about their processes along with contemporary situations that guide their body of work,” Deepak added.

“What encompasses Indian literature, how we view Punjab through the lens of art, if our young minds are reading enough, what are the narratives coming out of Kashmir, are some of the themes that will be discussed at the fest. And the festival is open and accessible to all,” adds Nagina.

“Associating with the Think Fest is an honour. Such events help promote art and literature. It is sure to bring together eminent writers, thinkers, journalists, and artistes on a common platform, engaged in thoughtful debates and dialogues,” said Kaul.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Thinking Allowed 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: CII Northern Region Headquarters, Sector 31 on March 30; and Chandigarh Club on March 31

Entry free