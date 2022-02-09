Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Reds romp home with eight-wicket win
chandigarh news

U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Reds romp home with eight-wicket win

LDCA Reds had an easy day on the filed during the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds as they romped home with an eight-wicket win over LDCA Lions
LDCA Reds registered an easy win over LDCA Lions in the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

LDCA Reds on Wednesday scored a thumping eight-wicket win over LDCA Lions in the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds.

Batting first, the Lions were sent packing for a lowly 48 in just 26.5 overs. Displaying poor form, none of the batmen from the lineup managed to hit double figures.

Kirat Dhawan of the Reds led his side with a three-wicket haul, followed by Raunak, who took home two wickets. Ayush, Jashan and Dhruv each took a single wicket in their spells.

Chasing the target, the Reds hit the 49-run mark in 24.5 overs, losing two wickets. Jaiveer emerged as the top-scorer in the match with an unbeaten 26, while teammate Rehaan contributed 14 runs.

Imrozpreet and Shivam were the wicket-takers for the Lions.

The LDCA Warriors and LDCA Capitals are scheduled to take on the field for the 10th league match of U-16 league on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP