Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Reds romp home with eight-wicket win
chandigarh news

U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Reds romp home with eight-wicket win

LDCA Reds had an easy day on the filed during the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds as they romped home with an eight-wicket win over LDCA Lions
LDCA Reds registered an easy win over LDCA Lions in the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League. (REUTERS)
LDCA Reds registered an easy win over LDCA Lions in the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League. (REUTERS)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 11:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

LDCA Reds on Wednesday scored a thumping eight-wicket win over LDCA Lions in the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds.

Batting first, the Lions were sent packing for a lowly 48 in just 26.5 overs. Displaying poor form, none of the batmen from the lineup managed to hit double figures.

Kirat Dhawan of the Reds led his side with a three-wicket haul, followed by Raunak, who took home two wickets. Ayush, Jashan and Dhruv each took a single wicket in their spells.

Chasing the target, the Reds hit the 49-run mark in 24.5 overs, losing two wickets. Jaiveer emerged as the top-scorer in the match with an unbeaten 26, while teammate Rehaan contributed 14 runs.

Imrozpreet and Shivam were the wicket-takers for the Lions.

The LDCA Warriors and LDCA Capitals are scheduled to take on the field for the 10th league match of U-16 league on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out