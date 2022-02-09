U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Reds romp home with eight-wicket win

LDCA Reds on Wednesday scored a thumping eight-wicket win over LDCA Lions in the ninth league match of the ongoing LDCA U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds.

Batting first, the Lions were sent packing for a lowly 48 in just 26.5 overs. Displaying poor form, none of the batmen from the lineup managed to hit double figures.

Kirat Dhawan of the Reds led his side with a three-wicket haul, followed by Raunak, who took home two wickets. Ayush, Jashan and Dhruv each took a single wicket in their spells.

Chasing the target, the Reds hit the 49-run mark in 24.5 overs, losing two wickets. Jaiveer emerged as the top-scorer in the match with an unbeaten 26, while teammate Rehaan contributed 14 runs.

Imrozpreet and Shivam were the wicket-takers for the Lions.

The LDCA Warriors and LDCA Capitals are scheduled to take on the field for the 10th league match of U-16 league on Thursday.