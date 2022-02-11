Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Warriors win by five wickets
chandigarh news

U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Warriors win by five wickets

LDCA Warriors on Thursday clinched a five-wicket victory over LDCA Capitals in the 10th league match of the ongoing Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds
Batting first, LDCA Capitals scored 82 runs in 35 overs, losing seven wickets during the cricket league. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

LDCA Warriors on Thursday clinched a five-wicket victory over LDCA Capitals in the 10th league match of the ongoing Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds.

Batting first, LDCA Capitals scored 82 runs in 35 overs, losing seven wickets. Sargunveer was the top scorer with 31 runs and Hemant scored 16 runs.While Shivesh bagged three wickets for six runs, Hasanjeet got two wickets conceding 10 runs.

Meanwhile, chasing down an easy target, LDCA Warriors scored 84 runs at a loss of five wickets in 15.4 overs. Ishmeet Gahir scored 45 runs while Hasanjeet contributed to the victory with 16 runs.

Shabad Sehgal gave took two wickets while Sargunveer, Raghav and Kabir took one each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP