U-16 Junior Cricket League: LDCA Warriors win by five wickets

LDCA Warriors on Thursday clinched a five-wicket victory over LDCA Capitals in the 10th league match of the ongoing Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds
Batting first, LDCA Capitals scored 82 runs in 35 overs, losing seven wickets during the cricket league. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

LDCA Warriors on Thursday clinched a five-wicket victory over LDCA Capitals in the 10th league match of the ongoing Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) U-16 Junior Cricket League at the GRD Academy grounds.

Batting first, LDCA Capitals scored 82 runs in 35 overs, losing seven wickets. Sargunveer was the top scorer with 31 runs and Hemant scored 16 runs.While Shivesh bagged three wickets for six runs, Hasanjeet got two wickets conceding 10 runs.

Meanwhile, chasing down an easy target, LDCA Warriors scored 84 runs at a loss of five wickets in 15.4 overs. Ishmeet Gahir scored 45 runs while Hasanjeet contributed to the victory with 16 runs.

Shabad Sehgal gave took two wickets while Sargunveer, Raghav and Kabir took one each.

