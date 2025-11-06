U-17 girls’ titles go to Ludhiana shuttlers

Ludhiana’s Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan clinched the girls’ doubles under-17 title as the four-day Punjab state sub-junior under-15 and under-17 badminton championship 2025–26 concluded at the Shastri Badminton Hall on Wednesday. The boys’ doubles under-17 title went to the team of Kritagya Arora from Amritsar and Viraj Sharma from Jalandhar. The mixed doubles under-17 crown went to the duo of Kritagya Arora and Ananya Nijhawan. Players in action during the finals of the Punjab state sub-junior badminton championship at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

In the singles category, Gursimran Kaur Chahal from Ludhiana claimed the girls’ under-17 title, while Jalandhar’s Viraj Sharma secured the boys’ under-17 title.

Among the under-15 players, the girls’ doubles title was bagged by Jalandhar’s Inayat Gulati and Sanvi Ralhan, while Ludhiana’s Sathwik Bhatia and Jalandhar’s Zorawar Singh won the boys’ doubles. The mixed doubles under-15 title went to Zorawar Singh and Inayat Gulati, while Gurdaspur’s Mehvish Kaur lifted the girls’ singles trophy. Zorawar Singh added another feather to his cap by winning the boys’ singles under-15 title.

The event, held under the aegis of the Punjab Badminton Association, drew enthusiastic participation from across districts who showcased their exceptional talent and determination.

Punjab Badminton Association’s honorary secretary Ritin Khanna presented trophies and medals to the winners. The ceremony was graced by interim committee secretary Sulbha Jindal, Dronacharya awardee Sardar Baldev Singh, Gagan Kapila, Mangat, DBAL president MS Grewal, vice president Vipin Dawar, technical secretary Charanjit Singh, senior coach Mangat Sharma and Anand Tiwari.

Accomplished badminton players including Dhruv Kapila, Lakshya Sharma, Wazir Singh, Saanvi Nautiyal, Shabana and Ryan Singla were honoured for their contributions to the sport.