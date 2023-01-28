U-19 cricket meet in memory of DP Azad from January 30

A total of 12 teams will be seen in action during the first DP Azad Sports Invitational Trophy for U-19 boys’ to be organised from January 30 to February 12 in the memory of late Dronacharya awardee Desh Prem Azad, a celebrated cricket coach. The teams will be divided into four pools with each pool consisting of three teams. The matches will be held at two grounds, Cricket Hub, Banur, and Kalsi Cricket Academy, Majat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Azad, grandson of DP Azad and also a former cricketer, explained the rules and regulations of the tournament during a press briefing.

“Players who are found to be overaged shall be debarred from the tournament. Same shall also apply to the teams who commit indiscipline or create nuisance against the decisions of the umpires. We want to announce the brand to be launched soon which will be named after the legendary cricket coach. DP Azad Sports will cater to all the needs of cricketers from the level of beginners to those playing at the highest levels. From clothing to bats, from gloves to pads, etc., DP Azad Sports will cover that for the cricketers,” he said.

The patron-in-chief, SK Sharma, president, Chandigarh Golf Association, will be the chief guest in the finals. During the final game, in the presence of SK Sharma and Yograj Singh, former test cricketer, a souvenir will be released which will have articles penned down by the trainees of the legendary coach such as Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh, Chetan Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Articles from former first-class cricketers Rajesh Puri and Vivek Atray along with DP Azad’s granddaughter Shivali Azad and the Dronacharya awardee’s elder son, Sanjiv DP Azad will also be there.

DP Azad Sports will also honour former cricketers such as Bhupinder Singh Sr, Rakesh Jolly, Rajesh Puri, Rajdeep Kalsi, Sukhwinder Bawa, Ajay Banerjee, Jaswant Rai, Sukhwinder Tinku, and emerging coaches like Nagesh Gupta and umpires like Sourbh Vij. Sanjiv DP Azad, chairman, organising committee, and Monish DP Azad, sons of the late coach, remembered their father during the interaction.