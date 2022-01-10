U-19 World Cup: India’s Harnoor Pannu keen to emulate idol Shubman Gill’s performance

Watching the highlights of the 2018 U-19 World Cup at a hotel room in Georgetown, Guyana, Harnoor Singh Pannu hopes to emulate the performance of his idol Shubman Gill, who led India to victory.

The opener is currently in the West Indies awaiting the completion of the mandatory quarantine period, ahead of U-19 World Cup starting on January 14.

“Gill paaji was outstanding in 2018. I have been his fan since then. I have been watching him play for Punjab and love his technique and approach,” says 18-year-old Pannu, who hails from Chandigarh.

The India team, which is chasing its fifth title going into the 14-team event, is led by Yash Dhull. The final is on February 5.

While an Indian win would only be affirmation of the junior talent available in the country, the team under coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar are wary of late slip-ups after losing the 2016 final to West Indies and the 2020 title clash to Bangladesh.

Pannu enters the tournament following brilliant performances in the recent U-19 Asia Cup victory in the UAE, where he emerged player of the series.

Though he scored only five runs in the final against Sri Lanka, Pannu aggregated 251 runs in the tournament, which included a century (120) against the UAE in the opening game.

“Playing in my first international tournament helped me gain confidence. The pitches were good and my mental preparation also helped. I like going after the bowlers and playing attacking shots. I have been told to carry on playing my natural game by the team management. The Asia Cup will definitely help me prepare for the World Cup,” said Pannu, who has consistently been an opening batsman.

The preparatory camp organised at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup was a fan moment for him, where he met Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman. The junior players also got to interact with Rohit Sharma.

“Rahul sir and Laxman sir were very encouraging and wished us luck. Meeting them in person was a different experience altogether. Then, Rohit sir had a brief chat with the team. The pep talk was fantastic,” says Pannu, who is also being monitored by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the player auctions.

Cricket runs in Pannu’s family. His grandfather Rajinder Singh played Ranji Trophy for Punjab and father Birinder Singh was a Punjab U-19 player.

Pannu spent his initial years in Jalandhar, where his father, a presenter with All India Radio, trained him.

“My father installed practice nets at an empty plot near our house. My brother Jasnoor and I would bat for hours,” says Pannu, who moved to Chandigarh as a teenager to train under his uncle, former cricketer Harminder Singh Pannu.

In 1989, his uncle Bhupinder Singh Junior was Player-of-the-Tournament in the inaugural U-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka.

“Cricket is in our blood. We grew up hearing stories of Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar and were told about the importance of playing in the Ranji Trophy. It was disappointing not to have any U-19 tournament last season due to Covid. There was a lot of uncertainty. I was relieved to get to play U-19 cricket this season,” says Pannu.

Jasnoor has been a member of the Punjab U-19 team. “I feel fortunate to have so many cricketers in the family. I want to take the legacy forward.”